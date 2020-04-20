AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Christian McCaffrey: "I Want to be in Carolina my Whole Career."

Jack Duffy

The Carolina Panthers signed Christian McCaffrey to a four-year, $64 million contract extension last week, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. On Monday, McCaffrey spoke to the media for the first time since free agency began to discuss the Panthers’ offseason and his record-breaking deal.

There will be several household names no longer suiting up for the Panthers in 2020 including Luke Kuechly, Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, along with several others as the team has made an apparent shift towards a rebuild this offseason. Seeing a team head in a new direction - that does not appear to come with immediate winning - could potentially result in some of the few remaining key players becoming hesitant to sign long-term extensions with the club. Christian McCaffrey, who was entering the final year on his rookie deal, was not worried about the team’s future and wanted to be apart of it for the long haul.

“I never focused on signing somewhere else, that never occurred to me,” Christian McCaffrey told the media Monday. “I want to be in Carolina for my whole career… I love the Carolinas more than anything in the world and it’s somewhere I would like to call home forever.”

McCaffrey entered this offseason with zero expectations for how contract negotiations would proceed but the All-Pro continued to echo how smoothly talks went, explaining that the fact that he wanted to be in Carolina for the remainder of his career obviously helped speed up the process.

“I didn’t want to leave [Carolina], to be honest with you, and I don’t think they did either,” McCaffrey explained. “Through everything, I felt nothing but respect from the Panthers and that meant a lot to me. I knew I wanted to be in Carolina so I’m excited to get it done early so I didn’t have to miss anything and be with the team… I’m very fortunate that I get to play for a lot of great people who showed nothing but respect for me. I’m going to give them my all back.”

Respect wasn’t the only thing the Pro-Bowl running back felt from the Panthers’ organization. The immense amount of faith they had in ‘CMC’, giving him record money in his new deal, was a comforting reality. McCaffrey explained that “more than the money, it just shows that the Panthers believe in me.”

McCaffrey’s deal was worth every penny according to his head coach Matt Rhule, who spoke to the media recently, explaining how McCaffrey is not your “traditional” running back but a “centerpiece player that you can build [your offense] around.” Rhule believes that the Stanford product is an elite offensive weapon, different than other running backs, due to the fact that he can impact the game both as an elite running back as well as a receiver, which undoubtedly justifies his contract. Last season, where McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, serves as prime evidence for Rhule's take.

“To hear that from Coach Rhule means a lot and it shows that he has faith in me and that the front office has faith in me,” McCaffrey said. “I can’t express my excitement enough for being able to continue to stay in Carolina and play for a great team, play for a great coach, and for great teammates.”

What do you think about Christian McCaffrey’s contract extension with the Panthers? Does he deserve to be the NFL’s highest-paid running back? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MAILBAG: Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Q&A

Send us your questions about the upcoming NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

NJ704

Report: Panthers Have Done 'Serious Research' on QB Jordan Love

The Panthers have looked into Utah State's Jordan Love quite closely and could potentially select him in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Jack Duffy

by

NJ704

Potential Carolina Panther: Isaiah Simmons | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

A closer look at how safety Kyle Dugger could fit in Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

Potential Carolina Panther: Kyle Dugger | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

A closer look at how safety Kyle Dugger could fit in Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

Hurney Looks to Continue Success With First Round Picks

Panthers are in search for their next franchise player

Schuyler Callihan

Perry Fewell Moves on From Coaching, Accepts Role in League Office

Former Panthers coach leaves coaching for position with the league

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 1.0

Carolina Panthers Full Mock Draft by Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan

Isaiah Simmons: The Swiss Army Knife

The Clemson product shines at multiple positions

Jason Hewitt

by

DJPanther15

Three Mock Draft Options, Which One Are You Choosing?

You can only pick one set of Panthers picks, which set are you going with?

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

Grading the Carolina Panthers Free Agency Moves

Carolina hit a couple home runs in free agency, but was it enough?

Schuyler Callihan