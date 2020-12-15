Christian McCaffrey Not Expected to Play Again This Week vs Packers

It's not too much of a surprise considering the team's 4-9 record, but Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule told the media Tuesday that RB Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play this week vs Green Bay.

"I'm not expecting him to play as of right now. We'll see how the next couple of days unfold. Today was a walkthrough, so he was able to do some things but I'm not expecting him to play as we sit here right now. I just haven't really seen him run yet and if he came out tomorrow then that would probably turn my thinking. I know he's improving, he's getting better, but we'll practice tomorrow and see if that changes in a positive direction but I'm just not expecting it right now."

McCaffrey has missed each of the last four games but was expected to return this past Sunday vs Denver. However, he tweaked his thigh during the bye week and gave him some discomfort throughout the week. He is also dealing with a shoulder injury, which is what kept him out vs Tampa Bay, Detroit, and Minnesota. He has missed 10 of the team's 13 games this season.

The Panthers and Packers are set to kickoff this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on FOX.

