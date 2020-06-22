Christian McCaffrey & Shaq Thompson Launching Community Initiative '22 Together'

On Monday morning, Christian McCaffrey announced via Twitter that he and his fellow Panthers teammate Shaq Thompson would be launching a community initiative called '22 Together.' McCaffrey and Thompson will work alongside the Boys and Girls Club of the greater Charlotte area along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The program provides coaching, mentorship, and sports programs for underserved youths with the goal of uniting the greater Charlotte community through sports.

McCaffrey has continued to be a catalyst to bring about change in the community, previously launching '22 and You', a fundraising effort to support front-line medical workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic in hospitals throughout the Carolinas.

Shaq Thompson has also continuously helped improve the Charlotte community as he is also apart of the Panthers’ Player Impact Committee which is a group of players seeking to create positive change and address social justice issues impacting underserved communities in North and South Carolina. Thompson led his fellow Impact Committee members to unite and participate in the justice walk in Charlotte earlier this month.

The entire Panthers' organization is focused on more than just football. They're committed to promoting change throughout the Carolinas from combating racial injustice to empowering underserved youth. From top to bottom, the franchise has continued to offer their full support to their players to take initiative and combat issues they are passionate about along with doing their part to make the world a better place.

For example, David Tepper called several of his players on the impact committee to encourage them to continue combatting racial injustice along with Matt Rhule offering his full support in a zoom meeting. Tepper has set the standard that as an NFL player, you are more than an athlete and you have the total backing from the organization to help promote change in your community.

Shaq Thompson and Christian McCaffrey are two of the main faces of the Panthers' franchise on the field but more importantly, as an example of how to lead an impactful life off the field, doing their part as professional athletes to utilize their platforms for good, launching the '22 & 54 Together' initiative.

How great is it that the Panthers continue to invest in and be involved in improving the greater Charlotte community? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI