Colts Name Starting QB for Preseason Matchup vs Panthers

The Colts have their plan set for this weekend's upcoming game vs Carolina.

Earlier this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts traded for QB Carson Wentz to reunite him with Frank Reich and give him a 2nd chance to lead an NFL franchise. The Colts were also thought to be a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders and after Philip Rivers announced his retirement, the team had to make a move.

Unfortunately, Wentz suffered a foot injury that requires surgery and now, he is expected to miss anywhere between 5-12 weeks. With Wentz sidelined, this leaves the Colts in a bit of a rough spot at the quarterback position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and rookie Sam Ehlinger are the three remaining healthy quarterbacks on the roster.

On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Eason will get the starting nod for this Sunday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. However, Sam Ehlinger will be splitting the 1st team reps with Eason in the two joint practices leading up to the game.

Coming out of high school, Eason was considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He began his career at Georgia before transferring to Washington. In his one year as the Huskies' starting quarterback, Eason tossed for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 64.2% of his passes.

He was selected in the 4th round, 122nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.