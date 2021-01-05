Derrick Brown, Jeremy Chinn Named to PFF All-Rookie Team

Although the Carolina Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 5-11 record, the future is bright. The team is loaded with a bunch of young talent, especially on the defensive side of the football.

First-round pick Derrick Brown and second-round pick Jeremy Chinn were named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie team following the conclusion of the season.

Brown finished the season with 34 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, two sacks, and four pass deflections. He didn't notch his first career sack until Week 15 at Green Bay, but that's not the reason Carolina drafted him. Brown is someone who is expected to stuff the run game and disrupt the nose of the pocket. He will continue to develop into a better pass rusher, but his main priority will be in run support.

As for Chinn, what did this man not do? He flew all over the field and made plays from the very first game of his career. His best outing came in Week 12 when he returned two fumbles for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, all in a span of just ten seconds of game clock. On top of that, Chinn recorded 13 tackles on the day.

Chinn was named defensive rookie of the month in October and November and is being considered for rookie of the year alongside pass rusher Chase Young of the Washington Football Team and a few others. Chinn ended the season with 117 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five QB hits, five pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and one interception.

