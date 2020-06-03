DEVELOPING: Luke Kuechly Mulling Return to Panthers as Pro Scout

After surprising the entire NFL community with his retirement at the age of 28, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is considering rejoining the Panthers, this time as a scout, per team release.

He quickly became one of the best linebackers in the NFL by recording 164 tackles during his rookie season in 2012. His knowledge of the game is through the roof and many believed since the day he retired that he would benefit the Panthers or another organization in some capacity. This has been something Panthers fans have been clamoring for over the last several months and now, it may all come to fruition.

Kuechly was a well respected player around the league and was considered a film junkie. Due to his knack for scouting opposing offenses, it makes it a perfect fit for Kuechly to be involved in the scouting department.

During his playing career, he totaled 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 18 interceptions, 12.5 sacks and was 5X All-Pro and 7X Pro Bowler. In addition to that, Kuechly was named the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

Do you think Luke Kuechly should join the Panthers scouting department?

