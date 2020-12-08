Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
DJ Moore's Ankle is "Trending in the Right Direction"

The Panthers are hopeful that wide receiver DJ Moore will be available this week vs Denver.
The last time we saw the Carolina Panthers in action, we saw wide receiver DJ Moore hobbling off the field in what appeared to be an ankle or lower leg injury. The injury occurred in the final two minutes of the game vs Minnesota on a ball that was thrown behind Moore, who was wide open for a touchdown that would have put the dagger in the Vikings. 

Monday afternoon, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule delivered some good news on the injury.

"He hurt his ankle. He's been trying to rehab to get the swelling out of it. Obviously, I haven't seen him run or anything yet, but I do know they felt good about it that it was trending in the right direction."

When asked if there would be any thought into placing Moore on the three week injured reserve list, Rhule responded, "No."

Although Moore may be able to get his ankle ready to play by Sunday, his status for this week's game vs Denver is still up in the air as he was one of the eight players that the Panthers placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. 

So far this season, Moore has hauled in 50 receptions for 924 yards (leads team) and four touchdowns (leads team).

