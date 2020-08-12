ESPN Mock Draft Has Panthers Selecting a QB in First Round

With the 2020 college football season in doubt, many 2021 NFL Draft prospects are concerned with how this will effect their draft stock by not being able to play in front of NFL scouts.

The Big Ten and PAC 12 conferences have already released a statement saying that they have canceled the fall football season "with the hope" of playing the season in the spring. This will certainly have an impact on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who McShay has going to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 4 overall pick.

This morning on the ESPN morning show "Get Up," McShay was asked how not having a season can play a major factor in Fields' draft stock.

"He's just a one year starter. If you're an evaluator, you want to see more experience. I would guess you will see over a hundred draft eligible prospects not play in the spring. You're asking these players to go to the NFL right after playing a spring college football season? It just will not work."

It's hard to imagine a world where NFL scouts may have to rely on what players did over a year ago to make decisions on where they should go in the draft. Unfortunately, it seems as if that will become our reality at some point.

However, if the Panthers are in the position to draft Fields, it wouldn't be a bad idea. Teddy Bridgewater will then have two years left on his current deal and if the front office sees him as a "bridge" quarterback, having Fields waiting in the wings would be a nice plan set in place. As McShay mentioned, Fields may only have one year of starting experience so regardless of how talented he is, he may need that extra time to develop in the NFL before being handed the keys to the offense.

In 2019, Fields finished 3rd in the Heisman Trophy voting as he threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.