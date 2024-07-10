Ex-Panthers Executive Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
A report surfaced on Tuesday that Carolina Panthers Vice President of Player Personnel, Adrian Wilson, was no longer with the organization. Late last night, details came out as to why.
According to a Scottsdale police report, Wilson was arrested on three charges for domestic violence back on June 1st. The report states the he allegedly choked his wife after finding separation papers in his Scottsdale home. Wilson was charged with intentional assault causing physical injury, damaging property between $250 and $2,000, and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting. All three of the charges are misdemeanors.
The High Point, North Carolina native and NC State alum was hired by the Panthers in February of 2023 after spending several years in multiple front office roles with the Arizona Cardinals.
