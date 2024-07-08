Should the Panthers Look to Trade Terrace Marshall Jr.?
The Carolina Panthers have not received the return on investment they had hoped for on former second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. He was a part of the electrifying 2019 LSU offense that featured Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and many others.
For a variety of reasons, Marshall just hasn't panned out in Carolina, at least not yet. He enters the final year of his rookie deal and has accumulated just 64 receptions for 767 yards and one touchdown across his first three years in the league.
Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network believes Marshall is someone the Panthers could look to trade ahead of the 2024 season.
"Terrace Marshall Jr. was viewed by some as the steal of the 2021 NFL Draft. Yet after being selected in the second round by the Carolina Panthers, Marshall has failed to produce during his first three years in the NFL. The 24-year-old wide receiver is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is seemingly stumbling down the depth chart in Carolina. Another team will likely be willing to take a chance on Marshall, betting on his size and potential, which were coveted back in 2021."
Marshall actually requested a trade last season and the Panthers granted him and his agent permission to seek one. Obviously, nothing went through but perhaps this summer a deal could be done. With Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, and even veteran David Moore, it's a more crowded room for Marshall to fight his way through. Dave Canales did offer some praise for No. 88 during spring practice.
“He’s been reliable. He’s doing what we’re asking him to do. He’s running the right routes. You can see that this is a big man with speed in there and I think that the more comfortable he’s getting with our system, with our concepts, the faster he looks. I’m really curious to see where he takes that this year. I know he’s had a couple of years here and hasn’t really produced to the potential of what people might think, but hopefully we’ll create an environment where he’s able to get onto our offense and show us something.”
If the Panthers feel like there's not a role for him in this offense or others have passed him up, it's worth calling around to see if you can get a future late round pick for him.
