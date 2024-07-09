All Panthers

Recent Panthers Draft Picks Who Are on the 53-Man Roster Bubble

A big preseason looms for a handful of young players in Carolina.

Schuyler Callihan

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have not drafted well in recent years as several players failed to make through the entirety of their rookie contract with the organization. In one way or another, a few more recent draft picks could find their way on another roster come late August.

1. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during warm ups. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Year Drafted: 2021

Picked: Round 2, Pick 59

Marshall's struggles have been well-documented. He flashed in the spring and earned praise from the coaching staff, but I would take that lightly. We've seen this story more than once from the former second-rounder. The potential is still there for Marshall to develop into a decent complimentary piece, but I'm not sure that will happen in Carolina. Perhaps the Panthers ride out the final year of his rookie deal and see what happens.

2. OL Chandler Zavala

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) during warm ups. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Year Drafted: 2023

Picked: Round 4, Pick 114

Giving up on a fourth-rounder after just one year is not ideal, but it's not unusual. Teams don't feel as obligated to hold onto a mid-round pick if it doesn't appear that particular player is not a fit, especially when a new staff takes over. To be fair, Zavala was thrown into the fire as a rookie and the results were what you would expect for someone who wasn't quite ready. It'll be interesting to see if Carolina keeps him around after a disastrous rookie campaign.

3. OL Cade Mays

Carolina Panthers guard Cade Mays (68) during warm ups. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Year Drafted: 2022

Picked: Round 6, Pick 199

Mays' versatility gives him more of a chance to stick around than Zavala, in my opinion. He gave up three sacks last season, but he wasn't the worst the Panthers rolled out there. Considering they don't have a true center on the roster, Mays could conceivably battle for the backup job to Austin Corbett.

4. LB DJ Johnson

Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) runs on to the field. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Year Drafted: 2023

Picked: Round 3, Pick 80

As an older rookie, Johnson needed to show promise in 2023 and he didn't offer much of that. Now, you add the injury bug that's followed him around this offseason on top of that and there's reason to believe his spot on the 53-man is not entirely safe.

5. S Jammie Robinson

Jammie Robinson takes a photo with a fan. ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG
Year Drafted: 2023

Picked: Round 5, Pick 145

I figured the Panthers would revamp the safety spot to some degree but adding Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott should tell you all you need to know about how the Panthers feel about Robinson. That's not to say he can't or won't turn into a solid rotational player for them, but he may need more time. I expect Carolina to keep him, but it's not a guarantee.

Schuyler Callihan

