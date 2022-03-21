Falcons Trade QB Matt Ryan

Atlanta will be joining the rest of the division in search of a new starting quarterback.

Everyone in the NFC South, minus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are officially looking for a new starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season. Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 third round pick.

Ryan was drafted third overall by the Falcons in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College and has spent his entire 14-year career with the organization. Ryan boasted a 120-102 record as the starting quarterback in Atlanta and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

The Falcons made a strong push for Deshaun Watson last week before he ultimately chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns. During the team's pursuit of Watson, Ryan and the Falcons agreed to push his roster bonus back four days to allow enough time to see Watson's decision. Atlanta also granted Ryan permission to seek a trade.

The trade now leaves the Falcons with just Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks as the only two quarterbacks on the roster.

Ryan's career achievements:

4X Pro Bowl selection

1X All-Pro

2016 AP MVP

2016 PFWA MVP

2016 PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

2008 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

2008 PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.