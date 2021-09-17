Final Panthers Injury Update Prior to Sunday's Clash with New Orleans

Carolina will have everyone available in week two.

The practice week is over for the Carolina Panthers as they put the finishing touches on their game prep for their week two matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

A couple of injuries popped up throughout the week but head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Friday afternoon that everyone is expected to be available. This includes RT Taylor Moton (groin), RG John Miller (illness), LG Pat Elflein (hip), S Juston Burris (neck), DT DaQuan Jones (groin), and S Sean Chandler (hamstring).

When asked about how much John Miller will play on Sunday Rhule said, "I think we're just going to have to see how it goes. We'll have to see how hot it is. We'll have to see how the drives go. But I'll say this, I don't know that I've been around a tougher guy than Johnny Miller in terms of playing through pain. He's a guy comfortable being uncomfortable. I can't say enough about his competitive character. We're going to be smart with him. We don't want to put him in a bad position."

Miller missed last week's game vs New York due to being place on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers and Saints kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

