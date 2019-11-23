Panther
Final Week 12 Injury Report: Daley Practices, Still Questionable

Scott Hamilton

No one on the Carolina Panthers active roster is ruled out for Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints, although three are listed as questionable on the week's final injury report.

Dennis Daley, a rookie offensive lineman, was a full participant at practice on Friday after missing last week's 29-3 loss to Atlanta because of a groin injury. He was a limited practice participant earlier in the week and is questionable for Sunday.

Also questionable is defensive back Ross Cockrell, who missed practice earlier in the week because of a quad injury. He was a limited practice participant on Friday.

Offensive lineman Greg Little is also questionable because of a knee injury despite being a full participant during the final two practices of the week.

