First Look at Panthers Rookies in Uniform
Carolina Panthers rookies (RB) Jonathon Brooks, (WR) Xavier Legette, and (TE) Ja'Tavion Sanders are spending their weekend in Los Angeles at the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere.
They and 37 of their fellow draft classmates are being educated about the business side of the NFL while also learning the union’s programs and services and seeking out endorsement opportunities with Panini America, Fanatics, EA Sports, and others.
Also, this is an opportunity for fans to see the new draft picks in uniform as they go through a number of photoshoots throughout the day.
Legette has already made a strong first impression with the Panthers' coaching staff, albeit very early in the offseason program and in shorts. They love the way he moves for his size and it's not unreasonable to think he could end up being one of Bryce Young's top targets right out of the shoot.
Ja'Tavion Sanders is undeniably the best pass-catching tight end on the roster, but in order for him to see the field on a regular basis he's going to have to make tremendous strides as a blocker.
As for Brooks, it'll be a while before we can truly gauge what he'll be able to bring to this offense, especially as a rookie. He's still recovering from a season-ending ACL tear but is expected to be ready for training camp.
