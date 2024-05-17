Odds for All 17 Carolina Panthers Games

All Panthers

Playing the role of the underdog each and every single week in 2024.

The schedule for the 2024 season is out and so are the way-too-early odds for every game. Here are game-by-game point spreads and totals for the Carolina Panthers, as seen on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 (9/8): at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Spread: Saints -5

O/U: 40.5

Week 2 (9/15): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Spread: Chargers -5

O/U: 41.5

Week 3 (9/22): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Spread: Raiders -4

O/U: 43

Week 4 (9/29): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Spread: Bengals -5

O/U: 46

Week 5 (10/6): at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Spread: Bears -5.5

O/U: 42

Week 6 (10/13): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX

Spread: Falcons -3.5

O/U: 44

Week 7 (10/20): at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Spread: Commanders -3

O/U: 42

Week 8 (10/27): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Spread: Broncos -2.5

O/U: 42

Week 9 (11/3): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Spread: N/A

O/U: 40.5

Week 10 (11/10): vs. New York Giants (Munich, Germany), 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network

Spread: Giants -1

O/U: 42.5

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/24): vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Spread: Chiefs -7

O/U: 45.5

Week 13 (12/1): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX

Spread: Buccaneers -2

O/U: 43

Week 14 (12/8): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Spread: Eagles -7.5

O/U: 45

Week 15 (12/15): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Spread: Cowboys -6.5

O/U: 44

Week 16 (12/22): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Spread: Cardinals -1

O/U: 45.5

Week 17 (12/29): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Spread: Buccaneers -5

O/U: 43

Week 18 (Date TBD): at Atlanta Falcons, Time TBD

Spread: Falcons -6.5

O/U: 45.5

In the 16 games that have a spread available, the Panthers are the underdog in every matchup. The only game without a spread is the home game versus New Orleans. It wouldn't be the slightest bit shocking to see Carolina getting points in that one as well once the line goes live.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

