Odds for All 17 Carolina Panthers Games
The schedule for the 2024 season is out and so are the way-too-early odds for every game. Here are game-by-game point spreads and totals for the Carolina Panthers, as seen on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 1 (9/8): at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Spread: Saints -5
O/U: 40.5
Week 2 (9/15): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Spread: Chargers -5
O/U: 41.5
Week 3 (9/22): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS
Spread: Raiders -4
O/U: 43
Week 4 (9/29): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Spread: Bengals -5
O/U: 46
Week 5 (10/6): at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Spread: Bears -5.5
O/U: 42
Week 6 (10/13): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX
Spread: Falcons -3.5
O/U: 44
Week 7 (10/20): at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS
Spread: Commanders -3
O/U: 42
Week 8 (10/27): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS
Spread: Broncos -2.5
O/U: 42
Week 9 (11/3): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Spread: N/A
O/U: 40.5
Week 10 (11/10): vs. New York Giants (Munich, Germany), 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network
Spread: Giants -1
O/U: 42.5
Week 11: BYE
Week 12 (11/24): vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Spread: Chiefs -7
O/U: 45.5
Week 13 (12/1): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX
Spread: Buccaneers -2
O/U: 43
Week 14 (12/8): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Spread: Eagles -7.5
O/U: 45
Week 15 (12/15): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Spread: Cowboys -6.5
O/U: 44
Week 16 (12/22): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Spread: Cardinals -1
O/U: 45.5
Week 17 (12/29): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Spread: Buccaneers -5
O/U: 43
Week 18 (Date TBD): at Atlanta Falcons, Time TBD
Spread: Falcons -6.5
O/U: 45.5
In the 16 games that have a spread available, the Panthers are the underdog in every matchup. The only game without a spread is the home game versus New Orleans. It wouldn't be the slightest bit shocking to see Carolina getting points in that one as well once the line goes live.
DISCLAIMER
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.