Four Panthers Likely Entering Their Final Season in Carolina
A new coaching staff and front office is in place and for a handful of Panthers who are entering the final year of their respective contracts, it could mean 2024 is the last season they will suit up in the black, silver, and process blue.
Here are four Panthers most likely entering their final season in Carolina.
RB Miles Sanders
I'm not 100% sold on this being Sanders' last go around in Carolina, but it sure feels that way. When you draft a running back in the second round, that pretty much tells you all you need to know about how the front office views the makeup of that room. We could lump Chuba Hubbard into this conversation as well, but he seems like someone Carolina would like to keep around to compliment Jonathon Brooks. Sanders had a disappointing 2023 season, but he's too talented to be receiving a minimal workload.
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
The perception of Marshall could change completely this year if he takes advantage of having guys like Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, and Xavier Legette around him. But their presence could also be what limits his opportunities even more. It's hard for me to see a scenario in which he remains in Carolina beyond 2024.
TE Ian Thomas
Ja'Tavion Sanders is already, in my opinion, the best pass-catching tight end on Carolina's roster. As he gains more experience his role will continue to grow, eventually becoming the team's starter. Tommy Tremble is a rock solid No. 2 option who still has his best football ahead of him. Where does Ian Thomas fit in long-term? He doesn't.
OL Brady Christensen
I really feel for Brady, man. He's never had a legit chance to settle into a spot on the offensive line, moving from tackle to guard from left to right to back to left, and is now going to be working with his third position coach. He finally got his shot at starting full-time last season at left guard but saw his season come to an end with a bicep injury that he sustained in Week 1. I'm sure Carolina would like to keep him around for depth purposes, but he may have an opportunity to start somewhere else.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Carolina Has One of the NFL's Easiest Schedule's in 2024
Bleav in Panthers: Reacting to the Panthers' 2024 Schedule