AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Former Panther Josh Norman Released by Redskins

Schuyler Callihan

This morning the Washington Redskins have decided to release cornerback Josh Norman, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Four years ago, Norman left the Carolina Panthers after etching himself as one of the leagues premier corners. He and the Panthers could not agree on a new deal, so off to Washington he went. 

During his four years with the Redskins, Norman struggled to find the same success that he had in Carolina, ultimately leading to his release. This past season, he only appeared in 12 games for Washington making just eight starts. His numbers are down across the board since leaving Carolina, but the biggest drop is in the pass deflections category. His last two seasons in the blue and silver, he totaled 29 deflections compared to only 15 over the last two years in Washington. 

This may come as a bit of a surprise to some with Rivera taking over the head coaching duties, but with rumors floating around about James Bradberry, it all makes sense. This move may have nothing to do with Bradberry, but now Washington will be in search of a replacement. 

Norman is now at the age of 32 and is past his prime, so it’s hard to imagine many contenders will be in the market for his services. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Reasons Christian McCaffrey Will Win NFL MVP in 2020

Can the Panthers running back enter the MVP conversation in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule is the Right Guy to Turn Panthers Around

The Panthers are in good hands with their new head man

Schuyler Callihan

Stephen A. Smith Says Newton Should "Get Healthy and Go Somewhere Else"

Is Newton better suited for another franchise?

Schuyler Callihan

Is it a Question of Newton’s Health for Tepper?

The Panthers still undecided on Newton

Schuyler Callihan

Full Breakdown of the Panthers Offensive Free Agents and Possible Outcomes

Several key contributors are looking for new deals this off-season

Schuyler Callihan

Tepper Not Ready to Make Decision on Newton's Future

Panthers Owner David Tepper provides update on Cam Newton

Schuyler Callihan

by

Lilwormy

Could Philip Rivers Land in Carolina?

The Panthers could be in the market for a new quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

by

trainingu4

Full Breakdown of the Panthers Defensive Free Agents and Possible Outcomes

Several key contributors are looking for new deals this off-season

Schuyler Callihan

ESPN Tabs Derrick Brown to Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay agree with Carolina's first round pick

Schuyler Callihan

Free Agency Frenzy: Panthers Need Help at Running Back

A list of potential targets the Panthers could sign at running back

Schuyler Callihan

by

trainingu4