Former Panther Josh Norman Released by Redskins

This morning the Washington Redskins have decided to release cornerback Josh Norman, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Four years ago, Norman left the Carolina Panthers after etching himself as one of the leagues premier corners. He and the Panthers could not agree on a new deal, so off to Washington he went.

During his four years with the Redskins, Norman struggled to find the same success that he had in Carolina, ultimately leading to his release. This past season, he only appeared in 12 games for Washington making just eight starts. His numbers are down across the board since leaving Carolina, but the biggest drop is in the pass deflections category. His last two seasons in the blue and silver, he totaled 29 deflections compared to only 15 over the last two years in Washington.

This may come as a bit of a surprise to some with Rivera taking over the head coaching duties, but with rumors floating around about James Bradberry, it all makes sense. This move may have nothing to do with Bradberry, but now Washington will be in search of a replacement.

Norman is now at the age of 32 and is past his prime, so it’s hard to imagine many contenders will be in the market for his services.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_