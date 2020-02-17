Former Panther Lifts Dallas Renegades to Victory

In week two of the XFL, former Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne had himself a day as he helped guide the Dallas Renegades to a 25-18 victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Artis-Payne carried the load for Dallas as he finished the day with 99 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He was also involved in the Renegades passing attack as well, snagging five receptions for 32 yards with one going for 17. His second touchdown of the day came in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, extending the Dallas lead to 25-18 as he took it 17 yards off of the left edge and into the end zone. He would finish the day with 131 all-purpose yards and could be pointed to as the game's MVP.

Another former Panther running back, Elijah Hood, saw a lot of playing time as he ran for 31 yards on ten carries for Los Angeles. Although his day wasn't quite as good as Artis-Payne's, it appears that Hood will continue to be involved heavily in the Wildcats offensive gameplan.

Next Saturday, you can catch Artis-Payne in action as the Renegades will travel to Seattle to take on the Dragons. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.

