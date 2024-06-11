Former Panther Pharoh Cooper Retires from NFL
Ex-Carolina Panther call it a career.
In this story:
Havelock, North Carolina native, South Carolina Gamecock, and former Carolina Panther wide receiver Pharoh Cooper announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.
Cooper was a fourth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and made his mark in the league as a return man. For his career, Cooper returned 102 punts for 936 yards (9.2 avg) and 128 kicks for 3,018 yards and one touchdown (23.6 avg).
During his one lone season with the Panthers in 2020, he returned 20 punts for and average of 5.9 yards and brought back 18 kicks for 23.9 yards per return.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Panthers to Take a Look at UFL Star WR Hakeem Butler
Is Dave Canales the Best Coaching Hire of the 2024 Offseason?
Published