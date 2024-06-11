Panthers to Take a Look at UFL Star WR Hakeem Butler
The Carolina Panthers are planning to work out veteran wide receiver Hakeem Butler, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
Butler recently won the UFL's Offensive Player of the Year award after leading the league in receiving yards (642) to go along with the second-most touchdowns (5). Longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips gave his stamp of approval telling Butler after the conference championship game, "I'm going to tell everybody in the NFL I talk to, you need to be playing. You deserve it."
If the name sounds familiar, well, that's because Butler spent roughly 10 days on the Panthers' practice squad back in 2020 prior to being signed to the Philadelphia Eagles. Butler has bounced in and out of the NFL, also getting opportunities in the CFL with the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks and in the XFL/UFL's St. Louis BattleHawks.
The former Iowa State product was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, but missed his entire rookie year with a broken hand. Despite spending time with the Cardinals, Panthers, Eagles, and Steelers, Butler has appeared in just two career games and has yet to log a catch in the NFL.
Carolina's receiving corps is much improved with the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, but they are still searching for depth at the position. Butler also has the flexibility to move to tight end, if needed.
