Three Things to Watch at Panthers Mandatory Minicamp
The Carolina Panthers will begin their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and there are a few key storylines we'll be keeping an eye on.
Roll Call
Kicker Eddy Pineiro has been a no-show so far thus spring. He is entering the final year of a two-year contract, so it's possible his absence is related to not having any security beyond the 2024 season. In his two seasons with the Panthers, Pineiro has made 58-of-64 kicks (90.6%). Undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis has taken all of the reps and has been fairly impressive to this point.
The other player who has yet to participate in the offseason program in Charlotte is newcomer K'Lavon Chaisson. The former Jaguars first-round edge rusher may have his own offseason routine, but I'm surprised that he hasn't been in town, considering he's with a new team and could have taken advantage of Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum being out.
Corner Depth
This will be the last chance that Dave Canales, Ejiro Evero, and Dan Morgan will have to evaluate the existing talent in the cornerback room. Right now, it's Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, and a bunch of question marks. Could these final three days give them more confidence in that group or could it give them more reasons to be concerned?
Xavier Legette's health
The Panthers reeled it back a bit with rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette who is nursing a hamstring injury. The last time we saw him (last Tuesday) he was off to the side doing some stretches and pulling a weighted sled. It'll be interesting to see if the issue is still lingering.
