Former Panther Set to Make XFL Debut

The 2019-20 NFL season is officially in the books with the Kansas City Chiefs being crowned Super Bowl champions. This weekend, the revamped XFL makes its return and the league’s future seems more stable than its first stint.

Two games were completed yesterday and two more will be underway today. One familiar name you may recognize if you watch is former Carolina Panther running back Cameron Artis-Payne.

After four years in the NFL (all with Carolina) Artis-Payne is looking to bounce back into the league by making a pit stop in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades. During his short time in Charlotte, Artis-Payne rushed for 491 yards and 5 touchdowns on 118 carries, with an average of 4.2 yards per carry.

Since being drafted by the Panthers in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Artis-Payne has been searching for an opportunity to see clear playing time. This is something that was never going to happen with the Panthers, thanks to a guy named Christian McCaffrey. His game never fully developed like the Panthers had hoped, although the potential was always there. Ahead of the Renegades’s first game of the 2020 season, Dallas head coach Bob Stoops named Artis-Payne the teams starter.

The Dallas Renegades will host the St. Louis BattleHawks today at 6 p.m. EST.

