Former Panthers DL Morgan Fox Inks with New Team

After one year in Carolina, Morgan Fox is headed back out west.

Wednesday afternoon, former Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agent David Canter announced. 

This past season, Fox played in all 17 games for Carolina, starting nine of them. He accounted for 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and 1.5 sacks. The move, at the time, saved the team $2.3 million in cap space.

Fox agreed to a two-year, $8.1 million contract with Carolina last offseason.

