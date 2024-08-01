Former Panthers Running Back Tarik Cohen Retires
Earlier this week, Carolina Panthers running back Rashaad Penny told head coach Dave Canales that he will be retiring from football. Thursday morning, another running back who spent some time with the Panthers, Tarik Cohen, revealed that he will be hanging up his cleats as well. Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported that news.
Cohen was out of the league for nearly three years due to knee and Achilles injuries and attempted to make his comeback with the Panthers in 2023. Unfortunately, he never got caught up to speed physically and did not appear in a single game for the team. He was released by the Panthers back in mid-May, but eventually signed on with the New York Jets.
During his All-Pro season in 2018, Cohen rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries while hauling in 71 receptions for 725 yards. He also returned 33 kicks for 411 yards with a long of 44 yards
