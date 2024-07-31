Robert Hunt Compares Derrick Brown to Dexter Lawrence
It might not be a battle that a lot of Carolina Panthers fans are concentrated on, but I encourage you to watch Robert Hunt and Derrick Brown go at it in the trenches if you're planning on attending a training camp practice in the next two weeks.
Hunt is one of the best guards in the NFL, while a case can be made for Brown as being the best defensive tackle. The two have squared off a few times prior to Hunt's arrival in Carolina, most recently last year when the Panthers made the trip to Miami where Brown gave the then-Dolphins right guard a handful.
“I think him and Dexter Lawrence are two big, strong guys that can do things that a lot of guys can’t do with their strength. A lot of guys are big and strong, but can’t do what Derrick Brown and Dexter Lawrence do," Hunt said following Tuesday's practice. “He’ll get me better, for sure. I think I do really good things that will help him get his game right. And I think he does a lot of things that will help me get my game right, so I think it’s iron sharpens iron. It’s a fun competition every day. I know if I don’t bring it, he’ll get me. Maybe if he doesn’t bring it, I get him.”
Hunt even admitted that Brown felt "a little heavier" when the pads came on for Tuesday's practice. Brown, however, could feel the difference between Hunt and guys he went up against in practice in previous years when it was just a shells practice.
“Yeah, I should probably tape my hands a little more. Robert’s a big fella. That’s who I spend most of my day with on the field. Robert’s a big dude. Bringing him in I truly feel like is going to take my game to the next level. Having him to go against in practice instead of just one time a year in Miami, I’m excited about that.”
This will be a fun matchup to watch throughout training camp and one you absolutely need to pay attention to the next time you drop by for an open practice.
