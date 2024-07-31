Carolina Panthers Training Camp Recap - 7/30
Pads? On. Weather? Hot. Emotions? High.
On a day when everything was turned up to 10 at practice, number 9 was the star. The Carolina Panthers continued the relentless grind of training camp on Tuesday, and quarterback Bryce Young shined. Dave Canales has continued to compliment the sophomore's daily improvement, and the team's first day in pads was Young's best day yet. QB1 found receivers in tight windows all over the field, silencing any naysayers who ragged on his slow start to camp. Young's development is the key to the Panthers' short and long-term future, and today was another small step in the right direction. Let's take a look at today's practice.
Today's news:
Running back Rashaad Penny has retired from the NFL. The former Seahawk and Eagle signed with the Panthers' in May to play for his old coach Dave Canales. Penny, 28, was a first round pick by the Seahawks in 2018 after putting up one of the most prolific college season's in NCAA history as a senior at San Diego State. Injuries derailed a once promising career, and after a week of training camp in Carolina, Penny decided the juice of the NFL grind was no longer worth the squeeze.
Shaq Thompson and Taylor Moton were both given the day off. Thompson missed yesterday's practice with an illness, and it seems as if he was still under the weather for Tuesday. Dave Canales cofirmed that both veterans should be back for Thursday's Fan Fest at Clemson.
Badara Traore started at right tackle in team periods. If you're like me, you spent some time on Traore's Wikipedia page. The Panthers are his fourth NFL team, although he has never played a regular season snap. With Moton out and Josh Nijman on the PUP, Traore was the next man up.
Notable quotes:
Robert Hunt on Bryce Young: "He's a playmaker...he likes to make plays. That's not a bad thing at all. We love that. That's what we need. He's tough. He can put it in tight windows...I've been with Tua Tagovailoa for four years who sits back, throws the ball instantly, gets the ball out, does his thing. Bryce can do things that Tua can't do. Bryce can roll out, which, Tua can do that, but it's different. Bryce does a really good job with that."
Miles Sanders talking to media members during practice: “All y’all been talking on me — I got something for you!!” A motivated Miles Sanders is a good Miles Sanders. He's heard the noise. It's on him to respond.
Dave Canales on internal competition at practice: “Iron sharpens iron. We make us. That’s kind of the saying we have around the building. The point isn’t just to come out and beat the guy across from you. If you bring your best, and your opponent brings their best then our whole play elevates. That’s the mentality that we want.It doesn’t come about by just beating a guy.”
Play of the day:
Said it from the jump, but it was Bryce Young day at training camp. My Twitter feed was lit up with Young highlights all morning. Here are a couple of impressive throws the second-year signal-caller made at today's practice.
Stock up:
Trevin Wallace: Canales was asked about Wallace in his media availability, and he gushed about the rookie linebacker's skills. Here's what coach had to say about Wallace: “Big, strong, and fast. He can really fly. When he’s flying around you know he’s starting to get the defense, he’s starting to get comfortable with the calls, where he’s supposed to be, alignment and all that stuff. As young guys’ wheels are turning you can see them overthinking sometimes processing is still kind of teetering in that mode. We’re really looking for him to settle in so we can see him big and fast every play.”
Bryce Young: Not much needs to be said here. Young has had two impressive days in a row after shaking off some offseason rust. The more comortable Young becomes with Canales' offense, the better he will be on the field, and the quarterback is becoming more comfortable daily.
The wide receiver group: For every tweet I saw about Bryce Young I saw one to match about a receiver going up and making a play. A pass completion has two parts, the throw and the catch, and the Panthers' improved receiving group has put on a show for those able to attend camp.
Raheem Blackshear: Blackshear was quietly one of the best kick returners in the NFL last season. The retirement of Rashaad Penny removes one competitor for Blackshear's full-time return job, making it more likely for the incumbent to get the first crack at it. He showed today that he's not a one-trick, special teams only pony.
Today's stories from Panthers on SI
Quick Hits: Two Starters Shut Down for a Day, Debut of Pads + More
Canales Reveals Why Rashaad Penny Chose to Retire
Position Battles to Watch as Panthers Begin Padded Practices