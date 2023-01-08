Jay Glazer Reveals Two Candidates for Panthers' Head Coaching Vacancy

The Panthers won't begin interviewing candidates for their head coaching vacancy until later this week but two names were revealed by FOX's Jay Glazer during today's pregame coverage - Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell.

Reich, 61, is a big part of the Carolina Panthers' history although his stint in the Queen City lasted just one season. Reich was the first starting quarterback of the franchise, which began playing back in 1995. During that season, Reich started three games and went 0-3 in those games. Reich was fired earlier this season after spending four seasons and some change with the Indianapolis Colts. He went 40-33-1 during his tenure there and helped build a very talented roster. Unfortunately, they couldn't get the quarterback position right which led to his firing.

Caldwell, 67, also spent time as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 and took the team to the Super Bowl in his first year on the job. Following a 2-14 season in 2011, Caldwell was fired. He spent the next three seasons on the Baltimore Ravens' staff in a variety of roles including quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Caldwell got his second head coaching opportunity with the Detroit Lions in 2014 and put together a consistent product. The problem? They just couldn't get over the hump. After back-to-back 9-7 seasons, he was fired. He has a 62-50 overall record as a head coach in the NFL.

