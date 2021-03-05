Greg Olsen Comes Home to Retire as a Panther, Joining Thomas Davis

Fans all knew his number and everyone chanted his name on the big plays that mattered the most. He's the man who was nicknamed "Mr. Reliable" because he always showed up and came down with the ball at critical times. The one and only Greg Olsen.

Olsen came to the Carolina Panthers in 2011 from the Chicago Bears. While he had great reception skills and speed he was an outstanding blocker.

March 11th the legend will return home to Bank of America Stadium and officially end his phenomenal career as a Carolina Panther.

Career Highlights: (Per Pro Football Reference)

Olsen had an Illustrious 14-year career, 9 of which he spent with the Carolina Panthers. He had three back-to-back seasons (2014-2016) with over 1,000 yards including winning NFC South division titles and making an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

*199 Games Played

*742 Receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns.

The three-time Pro Bowler and team captain will be joined by long-time teammate and friend Thomas Davis Sr, who will also be retiring as a Panther on March 11th.

Olsen gave his team and fans everything he had, every game and every practice. He was a player who left it all on the field and was loved by all. His work ethic and athleticism were off the charts and second to none. He touched many lives with his work in the community as well as through his charity foundation.

