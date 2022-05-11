Ikem Ekwonu Signs Rookie Contract with Panthers

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that former North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu had agreed to terms on his rookie contract. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will have a four-year, $27.5 million deal (fully guaranteed) with a team option for a fifth year. His signing bonus is worth $17.2 million.

The Panthers knew they had to improve the offensive line this offseason, particularly at left tackle. Over the last eight years, the Panthers had 16 different players start at the position, none of which were starters in back-to-back seasons. Drafting Ekwonu solidifies the left tackle spot for years to come.

Ekwonu becomes the fourth draft pick to sign with the Panthers joining DE Amaré Barno, OL Cade Mays, and CB Kalon Barnes. The only two draft picks who remain unsigned are QB Matt Corral and LB Brandon Smith.

