Injury Updates on Derrick Brown & Shaq Thompson

Schuyler Callihan

Friday afternoon, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule fielded questions from the media and also provided some insight on rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who appeared to have been shaken up during a drill at today's practice.

"I think he's just got a little bit of a nagging ankle," Rhule said. "Today, I gave some of the older players a little bit of rest, so we went to a lot of two drills at once, so this was an old school, throwback practice. I think some guys just had some fatigue, but he had an ankle I guess that was bothering him, but nothing major."

Starting linebacker Shaq Thompson is continuing to deal with a lingering groin injury and was practicing in a red jersey today. 

"His groin is sore still - I guess it's an abductor," Rhule stated. 

If the severity of the sprain is not too extreme, the injury usually takes about 10-14 days or so to recover. However, if the strain is severe or worsens, it could take several weeks for a full recovery. 

Keeping both Thomson and Brown healthy will be key for a defense that is already short on depth and experience. Although Brown is just a rookie, he is expected to make a big impact for Carolina this fall. As for Thompson, he will have to gingerly work his way back to full speed, full contact. The Panthers can't afford for him to be out several weeks during the regular season. Jermaine Carter Jr. and Adarius Taylor are serviceable backups, but having to replace Thompson in the starting lineup may be a tall task for either one to live up to.

