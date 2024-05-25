Jaycee Horn Takes Different Approach to Rebuild Strength
Missing on a top 10 pick is one kind of pain, but knowing you have a young star that hasn't been able to stay healthy is another type of disappointment.
The Carolina Panthers know that feeling all too well.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn has played in just 22 of the 51 possible games since entering the league in 2021. Three weeks into his rookie season, he suffered a freak Pedal Foot Fracture during a Thursday night game in Houston that cost him the rest of the year. He missed some time in 2022 with a rib injury but did appear in 13 games and proved to the world the type of player he can be, tallying 53 tackles, seven passes defended, and three interceptions. And then last year, he missed OTAs/minicamp due to an ankle sprain that lingered for quite some time and then had a Grade 2 hamstring strain that sidelined him for ten games.
Despite the injury history, Horn remains confident in his game. "I know that without the fans saying that or anybody else. I watch tape. I know what I'm capable of and I still feel like I'm one of the best DBs in this league. I just got to be out there to show it."
When things aren't working or you have a string of bad luck, you constantly search for ways to switch things up even if it doesn't have any direct tie to preventing injuries. Former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey changed up his offseason program multiple times trying to find the right routine to keep his body healthy for an entire season. Horn now finds himself doing the same thing.
"Through my program this offseason I did more weightlifting. Trying to kind of get back to the college program to where I'm just lifting heavy and build my body back up and reset everything, so we'll see how it goes. Just trying different things. Obviously what I did in the years before didn't work, but it could be some unluckyness. Just trying to switch something up and start from ground zero and build my body back up."
