Kuechly Passes Baton to Shaq Thompson to Lead Panthers Defense

The Carolina Panthers defense will look a little different in 2020. Not because new defensive coordinator Phil Snow will be roaming the sidelines, but because star linebacker Luke Kuechly won't be seen trotting onto the field.

Just a month ago, the Panthers defensive leader sat in front of the camera and let the football world know that he has played his last down of football and will retire from the game after eight years in the league.

No one expected this. No one. It completely blindsided the entire football community, but due to health concerns, it was in his best interest to not risk it and go take care of his body and avoid further damage.

Simply put, there's no easy way to replace him, but somehow, some way, the Panthers must do exactly that. This off-season, Carolina and 25 year-old linebacker Shaq Thompson agreed to a new contract exceeding $54.2 million over four years. The investment made by the Panthers front office shows trust and confidence in Thompson being able to fill the void left behind by Kuechly. Of course, he's not going to put up the same production as Kuechly and not many could. But there is a high ceiling for the youngster as he has seen his role increase nearly every season that he has been in the league.

It's not just Marty Hurney, David Tepper and the rest of the front office that believe Thompson is capable of leading Carolina. Kuechly himself echoed a similar sentiment in his farewell video. "I think we've got a really good linebacker room," Keuchly said. "I think Shaq [Thompson] and those guys are going to step in and do a tremendous job."

Stepping away from the game you love is never easy, especially for someone like Kuechly who has had so much success and has been on some really good teams. However, what makes stepping away easier is knowing that you left a place better than you found it and a talented, young linebacker is ready to take on the new role as the leader of the defense.

In 2019, Thompson finished 30th in the entire league with 109 tackles, which is rather impressive knowing that he shared the field with Kuechly who is a tackling artist. His production from year to year has increased across the board from tackles, sacks, tackles for loss and tackles per game. Those numbers will only increase in 2020 and beyond, and now the torch has been passed on to a new leader.