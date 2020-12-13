Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos

A full list of who is out for today's game
The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

S Kenny Robinson

G Dennis Daley

T Greg Little

DT Mike Panasiuk

DE Marquis Haynes

DENVER BRONCOS

INACTIVES

WR Tyrie Cleveland

S Trey Marshall

LB Mark Barron

G Graham Glasgow

T Garrett Bolles

DL Sylvester Williams

LB Anthony Chickillo

