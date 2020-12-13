List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos

A full list of who is out for today's game

The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

S Kenny Robinson

G Dennis Daley

T Greg Little

DT Mike Panasiuk

DE Marquis Haynes

DENVER BRONCOS

INACTIVES

WR Tyrie Cleveland

S Trey Marshall

LB Mark Barron

G Graham Glasgow

T Garrett Bolles

DL Sylvester Williams

LB Anthony Chickillo

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.