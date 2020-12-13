List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos
A full list of who is out for today's game
The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
RB Christian McCaffrey
S Kenny Robinson
G Dennis Daley
T Greg Little
DT Mike Panasiuk
DE Marquis Haynes
DENVER BRONCOS
INACTIVES
WR Tyrie Cleveland
S Trey Marshall
LB Mark Barron
G Graham Glasgow
T Garrett Bolles
DL Sylvester Williams
LB Anthony Chickillo
