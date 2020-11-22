List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions

The Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Donte Jackson

S Sam Franklin

G John Miller

OT Russell Okung

LINEUP CHANGES

LB Chris Orr signed from the practice squad

DB Natrell Jamerson elevated from practice squad

DETROIT LIONS

INACTIVES

QB David Blough

WR Kenny Golladay

RB D'Andre Swift

OL Logan Stenberg

WR Danny Amendola

DL Da'Shawn Hand

DE Austin Bryant

LINEUP CHANGES

WR Mohamed Sanu elevated from practice squad

DL Frank Herron elevated from practice squad

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.