List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB Teddy Bridgewater
RB Christian McCaffrey
CB Donte Jackson
S Sam Franklin
G John Miller
OT Russell Okung
LINEUP CHANGES
LB Chris Orr signed from the practice squad
DB Natrell Jamerson elevated from practice squad
DETROIT LIONS
INACTIVES
QB David Blough
WR Kenny Golladay
RB D'Andre Swift
OL Logan Stenberg
WR Danny Amendola
DL Da'Shawn Hand
DE Austin Bryant
LINEUP CHANGES
WR Mohamed Sanu elevated from practice squad
DL Frank Herron elevated from practice squad
