Matt Rhule Thanks People on the Front Lines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jack Duffy

The Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had his first media availability Wednesday afternoon since the NFL Combine. He did not begin his opening statement about football, but about something much bigger than the NFL offseason, free agency, or the draft. He began talking about the COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed pause on everyone’s daily lives across the globe.

Rhule grew up in New York City and has seen the treacherous impact this pandemic has brought upon his city as death tolls have eclipsed 4,400 as of Thursday morning. He started the remote Zoom conference call with Panthers media with a message thanking everyone on the front lines four their courage and strength to stand strong and keep this country afloat during these unprecedented times.

“Obviously these are difficult times for everyone across our country. We want to be cognizant of that while also looking towards the future and being excited about the draft and being excited about our team. I do feel like it’s important in some way that I use this platform to say thank you to everyone out there that’s keeping our country safe and strong. I’m a guy that grew up in New York City and talking to my friends there and my sister and all those people. Just the challenges those people face there and also that people face here in Mecklenburg County and Charlotte.

“I can’t be more grateful for the people out there on the front lines. The doctors, nurses, EMS, the firefighters, police, nursing home workers, the people at the grocery store. I think this is a time where all of us can be excited about football, but also have tremendous respect for what’s happening around us.”

