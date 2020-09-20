Christian McCaffrey Suffered Ankle Injury During Week 2 Loss

Christian McCaffrey had another productive Sunday with 59 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He also recorded four receptions for 29 yards in the loss. McCaffrey injured his ankle with less than two minutes remaining in the game after scoring on a toss play during a crucial 4th and short to cut the lead down to seven points. He limped off the field after the touchdown and never returned.

As untimely as it seemed, the Panthers were down by 14 after the defense failed to stop Leonard Fournette during the following drive, so there was no legitimate need to rush McCaffrey back on the field. He tried to re-tape his ankle, but there was no point by the time the game got out of reach.

McCaffrey was unavailable to the media following the game and there was no immediate update on his injury during the postgame press conference. Based on what was seen, it seems like the ankle injury isn't severe enough to sideline him for next week's game against the Chargers, but we will keep you updated with the latest injury reports. Durability has never been an issue for McCaffrey since he entered the league, so hopefully, this isn't too serious.

Mike Davis took over once McCaffrey exited the game and showed some explosiveness, so there's promise there. Unfortunately, he is no Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers need a healthy McCaffrey next Sunday if they want a legitimate shot at getting their first win of the season, but it's also essential to ensure that he doesn't worsen his injury in the process.

