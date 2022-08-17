More Fights, More Ejections at Panthers/Patriots Joint Practice

For the second straight day, tempers flared at the Panthers and Patriots joint practice. Today, it's been very ugly.

It all started when Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. hit Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey close to the sideline and delivered a hard, unnecessary hit. McCaffrey got up and spiked the ball in the ground toward Wise, prompting a big skirmish near the fans.

Another fight broke out when Kenny Robinson laid out wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on a live special teams drill. The hit knocked Wilkerson out pretty good and had to be carted off the field. Robinson and Wilkerson got into a fight on Tuesday.

"If a fight happens, we'll just throw those guys off and hopefully eliminate future fights," Matt Rhule said Tuesday. "We came here not to fight. We came here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of other guys that that didn't escalate into a big thing. For us, it was a couple of younger guys - we're here to get better. We don't anyone to get hurt. We wanted to stay off the ground and work together."

Robinson was ejected from practice for the second day in a row and today, he was joined by Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard. Deatrich Wise was also ejected for his hit on McCaffrey.

