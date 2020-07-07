National Media Continues to Offer Bridgewater High Praise

The Carolina Panthers are at the dawn of a new era. Cam Newton is officially beginning his next chapter away from Carolina in New England as Teddy Bridgewater is set to fill in the shoes of the former MVP.

There have been mixed responses to Bridgewater becoming the team’s new QB1 for the foreseeable future but one trend has remained consistent throughout. Those that know Teddy Bridgewater personally and have worked with him in the past are entirely confident that he is capable of leading a team forward as a starter.

Several members of the national media have endorsed Bridgewater, most recently NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, who lauded Carolina’s new quarterback for his electric personality and immense leadership.

“He has a gravitational personality,” Stacey Dales explained. “He is magnetizing. If you are around Teddy Bridgewater, you feel that energy. This team has felt it.

“He has an ability - Matt Rhule said - to read people and read situations. He’s figuring out who to trust and ultimately, Rhule said he believes Bridgewater is a guy this team will go to battle for.”

When Rhule was asked recently what he’s learned about Teddy’s leadership through the team’s virtual offseason, he concentrated heavily on Bridgewater’s football IQ. Rhule compared Teddy to Eli Manning back when he coached with the Giants in 2012, from just listening to his football intelligence and acumen in team meetings. The Louisville product has been leading meetings and has a firm grasp on the team’s offense as Dales reiterated on NFL Network.

“Teddy is new but he knows this offense,” Dales said. “Keep that in mind as we move forward. Hearing from Matt Rhule recently, this will be an iteration of what we’ve seen from the New Orleans Saints. Not necessarily a vertical, down the field type of attack but of an underneath, catch and run matchup type offense.”

Out of eligible quarterbacks in 2019, Teddy Bridgewater had the lowest average depth of completion in the NFL at 4.7 yards, according to PFF. Yes, he did only play five games and attempt 196 passes last season but he played about as smart as football as a backup could in his situation. Bridgewater completed 67.9 percent of his passes and threw for nine TDs compared to just two interceptions.

Teddy may not have had the flexibility or outright comfort in New Orleans as he was coming in to play mistake-free football and just try and keep the Saints at the top of the playoff picture in the NFC. He exceeded your typical backup’s expectations by winning all five of his starts but he will certainly have more comfort in Carolina knowing that this will be his team. Essentially, this will allow him to get more out of his shell and play his brand of football under Joe Brady, who worked with Teddy in NOLA in 2018 where the two formed a bond.

While Bridgewater may have a unique situation at hand - entering his inaugural season in Carolina amid a pandemic with an entirely new coaching staff - one surefire thing is that he will not lack are weapons in the passing game.

The Panthers will have an optimal receiving corps that includes All-Pro Christian McCaffrey - who is looking to have his third-straight season with 100 or more receptions - along with newly signed deep threat Robby Anderson and the returning talents of D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

Carolina is projected to go 5-11 this season so Bridgewater will not be entering his 2020 campaign with lofty expectations but the team certainly hopes he can be more than just a bridge quarterback, and media members around the country think so as well.

