NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Has Panthers Taking a QB at No. 8

Could the Panthers land their next face of the franchise with the 8th pick?

Earlier this week, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network released his latest mock draft and projected the Carolina Panthers selecting North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the 8th overall pick.

If the Panthers do draft Lance, it makes a lot more sense for Carolina to do so at No. 8 than to trade up to No. 3 in the draft as Todd McShay of ESPN suggested. Jeremiah believes Lance would be a good fit with the Panthers and it would allow Carolina to keep all of its draft capital while still adding a new quarterback to the fold.

Lance was only a one-year starter at North Dakota State but really impressed NFL scouts in that lone season. He threw for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 68% of his passes. Due to the pandemic, FCS schools decided to postpone the 2020 season to this spring but North Dakota State made the effort to play at least one game this fall for Lance to further prove himself as a top NFL prospect. In the 39-28 win over Central Arkansas, Lance was average at best. He completed 15 of 30 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. However, he did rush for 166 yards and two more scores on 15 carries, showing his dual-threat ability.

If Lance is still available when Carolina is on the clock, you can expect the Panthers will heavily consider drafting him.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.