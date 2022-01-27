Skip to main content

NFL News: Bears Settle on New Head Coach

The Chicago Bears have hired their next head coach.

The Chicago Bears have found Matt Nagy's replacement. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears are set to hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as its next head coach.

Eberflus has been in the NFL since 2009 where he got his start as the linebackers coach of the Cleveland Browns. After two seasons in northeast Ohio, Eberflus took the same position with the Dallas Cowboys in 2011 and remained there through 2017.

With a young quarterback in Justin Fields, it is a little surprising to see the Bears go with a defensive-minded coach. The development of Fields will be crucial, so Eberflus has to hit on his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach to have success in his first head coaching job. 

For more on this hire, go check out Bears Digest.

