BREAKING: NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement on Deshaun Watson's Suspension

The Browns will officially be without Deshaun Watson in Week 1.

Thursday morning, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for eleven games and will also be required to pay a $5 million fine for a violation of personal conduct policy. The money, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, will go to charity.

Watson's first game back will be a Week 13 matchup against, you guessed it, the Houston Texans...in Houston.

With Watson out for the season opener, the Browns will likely turn to Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback against the Carolina Panthers. Brissett has logged 37 starts in his NFL career and holds a record of 14-23. Although the win-loss total is far from impressive, the 29-year-old has put up solid numbers throughout his career. He has thrown for 7,742 yards and 36 touchdowns to just 17 interceptions in 60 career games.

The Browns and Panthers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST inside Bank of America Stadium on September 11th.

