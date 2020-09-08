Here's some fantastic news for football fans everywhere. The NFL and NFLPA released the COVID-19 test results from the period between August 30th and September 5th.

8,439 players and team personnel were tested on multiple occasions. Out of the 44,510 tests that were administered, only eight people tested positive for COVID-19. 17,519 tests were taken by 2,641 players. Only one player received a positive result. As for the other personnel, 26,991 tests were given to 5,708 individuals. Seven people within this group tested positive for the coronavirus. Here is the statement with this information:

This means that an estimated 99.9% of players and team personnel tested negative for COVID-19 during this time period. Social distancing protocols have seemed to work wonders for the league. Assuming that teams will maintain them effectively as the pandemic continues, we could have a full season of NFL football without any interruption.

