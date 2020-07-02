AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

NFL Shortens Preseason Schedule to Two Games

Jack Duffy

The NFL announced Wednesday afternoon that they would shorten its 2020 preseason to two games. 

The primary driver behind the decision was the understanding that players will need a longer period of time to get back into football shape, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. There will be about a three week acclimation period for teams between the start of training camps on July 28th until the first set of preseason games. 

Teams were unable to practice on the field at team facilities during the offseason. Additionally, many gyms and conditioning facilities have been closed so the players will need more time than normal to get back into football shape, thus pushing the start of the preseason back.

The first week of preseason games is scheduled for August 20th-24th, with the second week of games scheduled for August 27th-31th. The Chiefs and Texans are still set to kick off the 2020 regular season on September 10th.

The exact games teams will play from their originally set preseason schedule is still undetermined as there will be some reshuffling for weeks two and three. Each team will play one game at home and one on the road. For example, the Panthers were set to play both the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in weeks two and three of the preseason but both were scheduled to be on the road.

The NFL and NFLPA are still in discussions over the exact protocol they will take in the reopening of team facilities. According to Kevin Seifert, there is still not a hard deadline for finalizing the protocols but the idea is that both sides need to reach an agreement by the end of next week in order for a July 28  reopen day to be possible. There is a legitimate chance that the league will ask players and team personnel to quarantine at home for two weeks before leaving for training camp. More details to come in the near future.

How do you feel about the league's decision to decrease the preseason to two games? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Newton: "I Never Once Wanted to Leave Carolina"

Newton discussed his exit from Carolina in his YouTube video

Jason Hewitt

Five Guys the Panthers Can't Afford to Lose to Injury in 2020

Losing these guys could take a hit to the Panthers goals for the upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

Joe Brady Could Be Just What the Panthers Offense Needed

Schuyler Callihan

Will Grier to Provide Scholarships to Black Student-Athletes at Local High School

Panthers backup quarterback advocating for a change

Schuyler Callihan

by

Phil57

Bridgewater One of the Highest Paid QB's From This Offseason

The new signal caller in Carolina is one of the most expensive QB's from this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

by

Yodasgrandma

Panthers Roundtable: Who Will Have More Success in 2020? Teddy or Cam?

Teddy Bridgewater and Cam Newton look for a hot start in their new homes

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Jeremy Chinn Staying Ready for 2020 Season

The Panthers rookie is gearing up for his rookie season in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100

Norv Turner Gave Belihick the Thumbs Up on Cam Newton

The former Panthers' offensive coordinator told Bill Belichick that Newton would be a seamless fit with the Patriots.

Jack Duffy

Players Across NFL Show Cam Newton Immense Love

Numerous NFL players show outrageous support for Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots.

Jack Duffy

BREAKING: Cam Newton to Sign With Patriots

The former Panthers star has found his new home

Schuyler Callihan