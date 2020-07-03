AllPanthers
NFL Teams Will Likely Bring Fewer Players to Training Camp

Jack Duffy

In an effort to help limit the spread of coronavirus, NFL teams will likely be permitted to bring fewer than the regular 90 players that typically show up to training camp, according to league sources. 

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he believes teams will enter training camp with 80 players, with another source telling Schefter that there will "definitely not be 90" players in attendance camp. Additionally, others have inferred that a number around 75 is quite possible. 

With coronavirus cases spiking around the United States, there has been increased uncertainty as to whether training camp will start on time. There have been rumors that players and team personnel will be required to quarantine for at least two weeks prior to traveling for training camp that is set to begin July 28th. 

The NFL preseason has already been cut down to just two games in order to give teams a three week acclimation period between the start of training camp and the preseason. This was done with the understanding that players will need a longer period of time to get back into football shape after players were unable to access many gyms and conditioning facilities were closed due to the pandemic. 

The 2020 NFL season will be like none we have seen before. With an uncertainty with how many fans will be able to attend games, if the season will start on time, and a multitude of other questions still to be answered, players and team personnel will have to adjust on the fly to the immense influx of changes.

What are your thoughts on the preseason schedule being cut along with training camp rosters likely being reduced? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

