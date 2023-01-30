Odds for Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs Eagles

The initial point spread and total for the Super Bowl have been released.

The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, 31-7, advancing to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs had much more difficult time with their championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals going down to the wire. Thanks to a late hit out of bounds penalty on Joseph Ossai, the Chiefs won it on a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Eagles have opened as 1.5-point favorites for Super Bowl LVII with the total set at 49.5. The current moneylines are currently +110 for Kansas City and -133 for Philadelphia.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS TRENDS

The total has gone UNDER in four of Kansas City's last five games.

The Chiefs are 7-0 SU in their last seven games.

The Chiefs are 8-11 ATS this season.

Kansas City is 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against NFC East opponents.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of the Chiefs' last 16 games when playing as the underdog.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TRENDS

The Eagles are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four Philadelphia's last five games against Kansas City.

The Eagles are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games away from home.

The Eagles are 7-0 in their last seven games against AFC opponents.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.