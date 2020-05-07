OFFICIAL: Carolina Panthers 2020 Schedule Released

Thursday night the NFL released the regular season schedules for all 32 teams. The COVID-19 pandemic could eventually alter the schedule when it comes to how many games are played, when the season will start/end, etc. But as of now, we have ourselves a normal 16-game slate.

The Carolina Panthers are heading into year one in the Matt Rhule era and if we are being honest, things aren't going to come easy.. Tom Brady will now lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons added Todd Gurley, and the Saints? Well, they are loaded as always. Outside of the division, the Panthers have some extremely difficult matchup including road trips to Kansas City, Minnesota, Green Bay, and Los Angeles (Chargers).

Below is the Panthers full regular season schedule:

Week 1: 9/13 vs Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m.)

Week 2: 9/20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Week 3: 9/27 at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m.)

Week 4: 10/4 vs Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m.)

Week 5: 10/11 at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m.)

Week 6: 10/18 vs Chicago Bears (1 p.m.)

Week 7: 10/25 at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

Week 8: 10/29 vs Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m.)

Week 9: 11/8 at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m.)

Week 10: 11/15 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Week 11: 11/22 vs Detroit Lions (1 p.m.)

Week 12: 11/29 at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m.)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/13 vs Denver Broncos (1 p.m.)

Week 15: 12/19 or 12/20 at Green Bay Packers (TBA)

Week 16: 12/27 at Washington Redskins (1 p.m.)

Week 17: 1/3 vs New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

What are your initial thoughts on the schedule? How many wins do you see coming in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

