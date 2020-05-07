AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

OFFICIAL: Carolina Panthers 2020 Schedule Released

Schuyler Callihan

Thursday night the NFL released the regular season schedules for all 32 teams. The COVID-19 pandemic could eventually alter the schedule when it comes to how many games are played, when the season will start/end, etc. But as of now, we have ourselves a normal 16-game slate.

The Carolina Panthers are heading into year one in the Matt Rhule era and if we are being honest, things aren't going to come easy.. Tom Brady will now lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons added Todd Gurley, and the Saints? Well, they are loaded as always. Outside of the division, the Panthers have some extremely difficult matchup including road trips to Kansas City, Minnesota, Green Bay, and Los Angeles (Chargers). 

Below is the Panthers full regular season schedule:

Week 1: 9/13 vs Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m.)

Week 2: 9/20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Week 3: 9/27 at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m.)

Week 4: 10/4 vs Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m.)

Week 5: 10/11 at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m.)

Week 6: 10/18  vs Chicago Bears (1 p.m.)

Week 7: 10/25 at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

Week 8: 10/29 vs Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m.)

Week 9: 11/8 at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m.)

Week 10: 11/15 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Week 11: 11/22 vs Detroit Lions (1 p.m.)

Week 12: 11/29 at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m.)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/13 vs Denver Broncos (1 p.m.)

Week 15: 12/19 or 12/20 at Green Bay Packers (TBA)

Week 16: 12/27 at Washington Redskins (1 p.m.)

Week 17: 1/3 vs New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

What are your initial thoughts on the schedule? How many wins do you see coming in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The New Face of the Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey

GM Marty Hurney sent a message to the fanbase by extending Run CMC

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

Cam Newton Willing to Accept Backup Role

The former Panthers QB hasn't ruled out this option

Jason Hewitt

by

Partridge

Russell Okung's NFLPA Complaint Dismissed by NLRB

The battle continues for Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

REPORT: Panthers to Host Raiders to Open 2020 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Carolina for Week One

Jason Hewitt

WATCH: Bravvion Roy Highlights & Analysis

A deeper look at what the Panthers are getting in their sixth round selection

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Over/Under Win Total and Analysis

Carolina is projected to a rough 2020 regular season

Schuyler Callihan

by

CasualFan

Russell Okung and Michael Schofield Reunite with OL Coach

Pat Meyer coached for the Chargers from 2017-2019

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Won't Partake in Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes

Carolina may not be a contender in 2020, but they won't be the worst team in the league

Schuyler Callihan

by

INLIGHTEDONE

New Faces, New Hope for Panthers Offensive Line

Can the Panthers turn a weakness into a strength?

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Kenny Robinson Highlights and Analysis

A closer look at what the Panthers are getting in their fifth round draft pick

Schuyler Callihan