OFFICIAL: Panthers Activate RB Christian McCaffrey

As expected, the Carolina Panthers announced Saturday morning that running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) has been activated and will play in Sunday's matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs as long as there are no setbacks during today's practice or tomorrow's pregame warmup. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that even when activated there are still a series of things that need to happen for him to suit up. With that said, he does expect him to play.

"We have a huge plan for Mike [Davis] if Christian can't go, Mike's ready to carry the load. Activating them doesn't mean having them in a jersey. We can activate someone and get them to the game and try them out, work them out and see how they feel. So, I think there's a lot of things that still have to happen. If you know Christian, he wants to go. We're different in that we're a Friday walk-thru, Saturday practice, so we'll practice fast one more time, but I would anticipate on him playing."

McCaffrey exited the game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two and missed six straight games in which Mike Davis had to fill in as the team's No. 1 back. Davis played above expectations and earned himself a role in the Panthers' offense even with a healthy Christian McCaffrey.

Carolina also will welcome back rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos who was activated alongside McCaffrey. Gross-Matos was also dealing with a high-ankle sprain and had missed the last three games.

