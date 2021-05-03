OFFICIAL: Panthers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

Following the Carolina Panthers' successful 2021 NFL Draft class, they were able to agree to terms with the following undrafted free agents:

LB Paddy Fisher (Northwestern)

Fisher has been a staple in the Wildcat defense since his freshman season in 2017 when he racked up 111 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He was a tackling machine throughout his collegiate career totaling 401 tackles over his four years along with 24.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and two sacks. Fisher doesn't add much from a pass-rushing perspective but does a solid job in pass coverage and excels in stopping the running game. He'll be the most likely of the bunch to make the 53-man roster.

P Oscar Draguicevich (Washington State)

Joeseph Charlton had a pretty decent year as a rookie in 2020 but with Michael Palardy officially off the roster, Carolina would like to add some competition. Draguicevich averaged 45.7 yards per punt during his three years at Washington State.

FB Mason Stokke (Wisconsin)

Alex Armah signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency so the Panthers need to fill that void at fullback. 3rd round pick Tommy Tremble can play both tight end and fullback so the job won't necessarily be handed to Stokke. If he impresses, he could land a spot on the 53-man roster but look for Tremble to take the majority of those snaps early on as a hybrid.

RB Spencer Brown (UAB)

Carolina added Chub Hubbard from Oklahoma State in the draft but you can never have enough depth in the backfield. Brown totaled 4,011 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns for his career and averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

OL David Moore (Grambling)

Following the Reese's Senior Bowl, many thought Moore played himself into getting drafted but that was not the case. He's got long arms but is only 6'3", 320 lbs. The Panthers' staff loved what they saw from him during that week which led to his signing. He'll provide depth inside and could be a practice squad player to begin his NFL career.

