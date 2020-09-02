SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayInside The Den+
Search

OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign LB James Onwualu

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced the addition of linebacker James Onwualu, which puts the Panthers' roster back to the full 80 player allotment.

Onwualu has played in 14 career games, splitting time with the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the 2019 season with the Jaguars but missed the entire season with a knee injury.

Onwualu has been very limited in game action as he only has 10 tackles and one forced fumble to his ledger. However, he may see an uptick in playing time in Carolina with the lack of depth the Panthers have at linebacker. With final roster cuts coming on Saturday, Onwualu will have very limited opportunities to prove he is deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster.

During his time at Notre Dame, Onwualu accounted for 145 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

This move comes off the heels of the Panthers trading linebacker Andre Smith to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2023 7th round draft pick.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

53 Men: LB Julian Stanford Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Kaare Vedvik Brings "Added Value" to Panthers Special Teams Unit

Carolina continues to have competition at both kicker and punter

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Place 2nd Player on COVID-19 List

For the second time in as many days, the Panthers have added a player to the reserve/COVID list

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Discusses Possibility of Keeping Three QB's on Panthers' Active Roster

Both Will Grier and P.J. Walker may end up on the Panthers' 53-man roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

INJURY UPDATE: Panthers TE Ian Thomas Currently Out with a Toe Injury

The Panthers' projected starting tight end went down with an injury earlier this week

Schuyler Callihan

What the Andre Smith Trade Means For Panthers' Roster

Carolina's roster is cut down to 79 players

Jason Hewitt

by

Schuyler Callihan

Inside the Panthers' Decision to Cancel Saturday's Practice

Tre Boston: "We're more than just athletes"

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: LS J.J. Jansen Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: Panthers Release LB Andre Smith

Carolina parts ways with Andre Smith

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst