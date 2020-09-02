OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign LB James Onwualu

Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced the addition of linebacker James Onwualu, which puts the Panthers' roster back to the full 80 player allotment.

Onwualu has played in 14 career games, splitting time with the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the 2019 season with the Jaguars but missed the entire season with a knee injury.

Onwualu has been very limited in game action as he only has 10 tackles and one forced fumble to his ledger. However, he may see an uptick in playing time in Carolina with the lack of depth the Panthers have at linebacker. With final roster cuts coming on Saturday, Onwualu will have very limited opportunities to prove he is deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster.

During his time at Notre Dame, Onwualu accounted for 145 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

This move comes off the heels of the Panthers trading linebacker Andre Smith to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2023 7th round draft pick.

